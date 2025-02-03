Burgess Neutered Cat Food With Chicken - 1.5KG

Overview While neutering has many positive benefits, it does mean that your kitten or cat’s needs can change. Neutered cats can be more at risk of developing urinary tract infections. They are also more likely to stay closer to home or spend more time in their home. This means they have a higher chance of weight gain and hairballs. A specialised diet helps to support all of these additional needs. Suitable to feed from the age when a cat is neutered or sterilised. Features & Benefits High in tasty and digestible meat protein to help maintain lean muscles Contains added L-Carnitine, a special compound that promotes the use of fat stores for energy and to help preserve muscle mass to aid weight maintenance Formulated to support a healthy urinary system Includes a specialist ingredient to help support teeth and gum health Has fibre to help prevent hairballs Includes yucca extract to reduce litter tray smells and help with forming solid poos Suitable for male and female cats How To Use Introduce Burgess Neutered Cat to your cat by gradually mixing in the new food with the old over a period of 7-10 days until the new food completely replaces the old diet Always ensure you are monitoring your cats weight to ensure a healthy weight. You should take treats into account when working out daily feeding requirements. Always ensure fresh clean water is available for your cat. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Poultry Meal (40% inc.36% chicken), Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Turkey Meal, Cellulose (4%), Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Brewer’s Yeast , Minerals, Fish Meal, Egg Powder, Dried Cranberry (0.5%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.3%), Dried Beet Pulp, Extract of Yucca Schidigera (0.05%). Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 38%, Crude Fat 10%, Crude Ash 10%, Crude Fibre 4%. Nutritional Additives Vitamins: Vitamin A 21000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 1500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg, L-Carnitine 500 mg/kg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg/kg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 50 mg/kg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 15 mg/kg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg/kg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 0.5 mg/kg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg/kg. Amino Acids: DL Methionine 2000 mg/kg. Flavourings: Bitter Orange Extract of Whole Fruit 60mg.

Pack size: 1.5kg

Poultry Meal (40% inc.36% chicken), Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Turkey Meal, Cellulose (4%), Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Fish Meal, Egg Powder, Dried Cranberry (0.5%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.3%), Dried Beet Pulp, Extract of Yucca Schidigera (0.05%).

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

