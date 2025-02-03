Burgess Excel Indoor Guinea Pig - 1.5KG

Overview While indoor Guinea pigs might roam the lounge rather than the great outdoors, they still need to get all of the nutrients from their diet that they would find grazing in the wild. Features & Benefits High in Beneficial Fibre (36%) Prevents selective feeding Prebiotics support healthy gut bacteria Vitamin C immune support Calm formula** with added L-tryptophan How To Use Remember that good quality hay and/or grass should make up the majority of your guinea pigs’ diet and should be available at all times. Guinea pigs should also be fed a small portion of Excel nuggets, the occasional Excel Nature Snack to add variety and encourage emotional enrichment, and a small handful of leafy greens each day. Fresh, clean water should always be available. Please talk to your vet for further information. If you are currently feeding a muesli style food to your guinea pigs, you should gradually transfer your pets onto a hay and nugget based feeding plan over a period of between 14 and 28 days. You can do this by gradually reducing the amount of muesli and increasing the proportion of nuggets until they have completely replaced the mix. Always ensure you are monitoring your guinea pigs’ weight to ensure a healthy weight. If you are ever unsure you should seek veterinary advice. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Beneficial Fibre 36% Crude Protein 17%, Crude Fat 4.5%, Crude Fibre 15%, Crude Ash 7%, Calcium 0.7%, Phosphorus 0.6%, Sodium 0.2%. Composition Wheat, grass meal, wheat feed, oatfeed, dried peas, pea protein, dried beet pulp, pea fibre, lignocellulose, yeast (brewer’s yeast and grains), minerals, sunflower oil, short chain fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS; 0.25%), maize, dried dandelion root (0.05%), dried passion flower (0.05%), camomile powder (0.05%) Nutritional Additives Vitamin A 25,000 IU, Vitamin D3 2,000 IU, Vitamin E 75 mg, Vitamin C 1,050 mg; Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc oxide) 100 mg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 39 mg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 10 mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 7 mg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 1.3 mg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg; Amino Acids: L-tryptophan 1,000 mg

Pack size: 1.5kg

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)