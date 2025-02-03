Burgess Kitten Chicken - 1.5KG

Overview Our tasty Burgess Kitten food has been specially formulated to help little paws grow! Playful and curious, the whole world is an adventure for your kitten. It’s also a time to ensure they are getting the right balance of nutrients at they grow. This unique complete growth support recipe contains all the essential nutrients your kitten needs to grow into adulthood. It’s also suitable for pregnant and nursing mothers which helps to support growth and development throughout pregnancy and ease the transition to dry food for healthy and content kittens. Features & Benefits Growth support for mothers and kittens For growing bones and teeth - Fortified with calcium to support growing bones and teeth Immune support - Contains antioxidants to support your kitten's immune system Skin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coat Digestive development - Formulated with prebiotics to support the developing digestive system Muscle formation - Digestible proteins and essential amino acids to support muscle development How To Use Burgess Kitten chicken is a complete pet food suitable for kittens and nursing mothers. Every cat is different so using the below table as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your pet’s appetite, environment and activity level. If you have not fed Burgess before, introduce it gradually over a week. Always ensure you are monitoring your cats weight to ensure a healthy weight. You should take treats into account when working out daily feeding requirements. Nutrition & Ingredients Burgess Kitten Chicken 1.5kg is a complete food for kittens. Composition Poultry Meal (28% (inc.Chicken 25%)), Rice, Wholegrain Maize, Poultry Fat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Poultry Gravy, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Fish Meal, Egg Powder, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (0.4%), High Nucleotide, Yeast Extract. Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 32%, Crude Fat 17%, Crude Fibre 1.5%, Crude Ash 8%, Calcium 1.5%. Nutritional Additives Vitamins: Vitamin A 30000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 1500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg/kg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 50 mg/kg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 15 mg/kg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg/kg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 0.5 mg/kg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg/kg.

Pack size: 1.5kg

