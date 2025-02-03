Burgess Kitten Chicken - 1.5KG
OverviewOur tasty Burgess Kitten food has been specially formulated to help little paws grow! Playful and curious, the whole world is an adventure for your kitten. It’s also a time to ensure they are getting the right balance of nutrients at they grow.This unique complete growth support recipe contains all the essential nutrients your kitten needs to grow into adulthood. It’s also suitable for pregnant and nursing mothers which helps to support growth and development throughout pregnancy and ease the transition to dry food for healthy and content kittens.Features & BenefitsGrowth support for mothers and kittensFor growing bones and teeth - Fortified with calcium to support growing bones and teethImmune support - Contains antioxidants to support your kitten's immune systemSkin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coatDigestive development - Formulated with prebiotics to support the developing digestive systemMuscle formation - Digestible proteins and essential amino acids to support muscle developmentHow To UseBurgess Kitten chicken is a complete pet food suitable for kittens and nursing mothers. Every cat is different so using the below table as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your pet’s appetite, environment and activity level. If you have not fed Burgess before, introduce it gradually over a week.Always ensure you are monitoring your cats weight to ensure a healthy weight. You should take treats into account when working out daily feeding requirements.Nutrition & IngredientsBurgess Kitten Chicken 1.5kg is a complete food for kittens.CompositionPoultry Meal (28% (inc.Chicken 25%)), Rice, Wholegrain Maize, Poultry Fat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Poultry Gravy, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Fish Meal, Egg Powder, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (0.4%), High Nucleotide, Yeast Extract.Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 32%, Crude Fat 17%, Crude Fibre 1.5%, Crude Ash 8%, Calcium 1.5%.Nutritional AdditivesVitamins: Vitamin A 30000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 1500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg/kg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 50 mg/kg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 15 mg/kg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg/kg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 0.5 mg/kg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg/kg.
Pack size: 1.5kg
Ingredients
Poultry Meal (28% (inc.Chicken 25%)), Rice, Wholegrain Maize, Poultry Fat, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Poultry Gravy, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Fish Meal, Egg Powder, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (0.4%), High Nucleotide, Yeast Extract.
Allergy Information
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Additives
Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)