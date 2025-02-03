Burgess Adult Cat Chicken And Duck - 1.5KG
OverviewOur tasty Burgess adult cat food has been specially formulated to contain all the essential nutrients your cat needs from the age of 12 months.Did you know, it’s estimated that up to 70% of cats develop dental disease by the age of 3? That’s why all of our adult cat foods include a specialist ingredient which helps to support healthy teeth and gums.Features & BenefitsDental health - We use a specialist ingredient which helps to promote an all-round healthy mouthSkin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coatHeart health - Includes taurine for a healthy heart and visionDigestive comfort - Contains prebiotics to support beneficial gut bacteriaAdvanced protein - High in protein for natural carnivoresHow To UseIntroduce Burgess Cat Chicken with Duck to your cat by gradually mixing in the new food with the old over a period of 7-10 days until the new food completely replaces the old diet.Always ensure you are monitoring your cats weight to ensure a healthy weight. You should take treats into account when working out daily feeding requirements.Always ensure fresh, clean water is available for your cat.Nutrition & IngredientsBurgess Rich in Chicken with Duck is a complete food for adult cats.CompositionPoultry Meal (20.5% inc Chicken 18.5%), Wholegrain Maize, Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Poultry Fat, Duck Meal (4%), Dried Beet Pulp, Poultry Gravy, Fish Meal, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Short Chain Fructo-Oligsaccharides (0.3%).Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 29.5%, Crude Fat 11%, Crude Fibre 2%, Crude Ash 7.5%.Nutritional AdditivesVitamins: Vitamin A 21000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 1500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg/kg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 50 mg/kg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 15 mg/kg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg/kg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 0.5 mg/kg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg/kg. Amino Acids: DL Methionine 2000 mg/kg. Flavourings: Bitter Orange Extract of Whole Fruit 60mg.
Dental health - We use a specialist ingredient which helps to promote an all-round healthy mouthSkin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coatHeart health - Includes taurine for a healthy heart and visionDigestive comfort - Contains prebiotics to support beneficial gut bacteriaAdvanced protein - High in protein for natural carnivores
Pack size: 1.5kg
Ingredients
Poultry Meal (20.5% inc Chicken 18.5%), Wholegrain Maize, Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Poultry Fat, Duck Meal (4%), Dried Beet Pulp, Poultry Gravy, Fish Meal, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Short Chain Fructo-Oligsaccharides (0.3%).
Allergy Information
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Additives
Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)