Burgess Adult Cat Chicken And Duck - 1.5KG

Overview Our tasty Burgess adult cat food has been specially formulated to contain all the essential nutrients your cat needs from the age of 12 months. Did you know, it’s estimated that up to 70% of cats develop dental disease by the age of 3? That’s why all of our adult cat foods include a specialist ingredient which helps to support healthy teeth and gums. Features & Benefits Dental health - We use a specialist ingredient which helps to promote an all-round healthy mouth Skin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coat Heart health - Includes taurine for a healthy heart and vision Digestive comfort - Contains prebiotics to support beneficial gut bacteria Advanced protein - High in protein for natural carnivores How To Use Introduce Burgess Cat Chicken with Duck to your cat by gradually mixing in the new food with the old over a period of 7-10 days until the new food completely replaces the old diet. Always ensure you are monitoring your cats weight to ensure a healthy weight. You should take treats into account when working out daily feeding requirements. Always ensure fresh, clean water is available for your cat. Nutrition & Ingredients Burgess Rich in Chicken with Duck is a complete food for adult cats. Composition Poultry Meal (20.5% inc Chicken 18.5%), Wholegrain Maize, Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Maize Gluten Meal, Poultry Fat, Duck Meal (4%), Dried Beet Pulp, Poultry Gravy, Fish Meal, Hydrolysed Poultry Protein, Brewer’s Yeast, Minerals, Short Chain Fructo-Oligsaccharides (0.3%). Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 29.5%, Crude Fat 11%, Crude Fibre 2%, Crude Ash 7.5%. Nutritional Additives Vitamins: Vitamin A 21000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 1500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg/kg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 50 mg/kg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 15 mg/kg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg/kg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 0.5 mg/kg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg/kg. Amino Acids: DL Methionine 2000 mg/kg. Flavourings: Bitter Orange Extract of Whole Fruit 60mg.

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)