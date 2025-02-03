Burgess Excel Indoor Rabbit Nuggets - 1.5KG

Overview Our high-quality recipe has been formulated with vets and nutritionists. This ensures they contain the right balance of vitamins and minerals to supplement your rabbits’ diet to help keep them happy and healthy. Features & Benefits Skin & coat health - Formulated for healthy skin and a glossy coat Healthy skin & bones - With added vitamin D to support health Immune system - With antioxidants such as vitamin E to support a healthy immune system Digestive health - Prebiotics and beneficial fibre help to maintain healthy digestion Added dandelion & nettle - For extra tasty nuggets Helps maintain a healthy weight - Formulated with L-Carnitine Don’t forget the hay for dental health - As well as providing essential fibre, feeding hay and fresh grass have an important role in helping wear down your rabbits’ continually growing teeth. How To Use Remember that good quality feeding hay and/or grass should make up the majority of your rabbits’ diet and should be available at all times. Rabbits should also be fed a small portion of Excel nuggets, the occasional Excel Nature Snack to add variety and encourage emotional enrichment, and a small amount of leafy greens each day. Fresh, clean water should always be available. Please talk to your vet for further information. If you are currently feeding a muesli-style food to your rabbits you should gradually transfer them onto a hay and nugget-based feeding plan over a period of between 14 and 28 days. You can do this by gradually reducing the amount of muesli and increasing the proportion of Excel Adult Rabbit Nuggets with Mint until they have completely replaced the mix. Always ensure you are monitoring your rabbits’ weight to ensure a healthy weight. If you are ever unsure you should seek veterinary advice. Follow the 5 step Excel Feeding Plan for healthy, happy rabbits. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Beneficial fibre 40%, Crude Protein 14%, Crude Fat 4%, Crude Fibre 20%, Crude Ash 7.5%, Calcium 0.8% Composition Grass Meal, Wholegrain Wheat, Oatfeed, Soya Bean Hulls*, Sunflower Seed Meal, Yeast (Brewer’s Yeast and Grains), Soya Oil*, Calcium Carbonate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Salt, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Prebiotic FOS 0.25%), Dried Nettle (0.2%), Dried Dandelion (0.2%) Produced from genetically modified soya Nutritional Additives/Kg Vitamins: Vitamin A (3a672a) 30,000 IU, Vitamin D (3a671) 3,500 IU, Vitamin E (3a700) 140 mg, L-Carnitine (3a910) 12.5mg, Trace elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate 3b605) 91 mg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate 3b103) 70 mg, Manganese (as Manganous sulphate monohydrate 3b503) 60 mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate 3b405) 7.5 mg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous 3b202) 0.8 mg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite 3b801) 0.32 mg Amino Acids: DL Methionine (3c301) 800 mg

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Grass Meal, Wholegrain Wheat, Oatfeed, Soya Bean Hulls*, Sunflower Seed Meal, Yeast (Brewer’s Yeast and Grains), Soya Oil*, Calcium Carbonate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Salt, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Prebiotic FOS 0.25%), Dried Nettle (0.2%), Dried Dandelion (0.2%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

