Burgess Excel Fruity Feasts With Banana And Blueberry - 60g x 1

Burgess Excel Fruity Feasts With Banana And Blueberry - 60g

OverviewBaked with love, our Excel Fruity Feasts are irresistible to rabbits and guinea pigs. With no added sugar or artificial colours or flavours, they're naturally healthy too! Burgess Excel Fruity Feasts are a complementary feed for rabbits and guineas pigs.Features & BenefitsHigh FibreMade with fresh fruitPerfect for handfeedingGrass basedNo added sugarHow To UseBurgess Excel Fruity Feasts can be hand fed.Feed in moderation and no more than one treat per day. For more information about your pets’ diet, check out the Excel Feeding Plan.Nutrition & IngredientsAnalytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 16%, Crude Oils and Fats 12%, Crude Fibre 15%, Crude Ash 4%CompositionGrass (35%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Flour, Fresh Banana (4%), Fresh Blueberry (4%), Dried Apple (1%), Dried Carrot, Lignocellulose, Turmeric
Grass (35%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Flour, Fresh Banana (4%), Fresh Blueberry (4%), Dried Apple (1%), Dried Carrot, Lignocellulose, Turmeric

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
