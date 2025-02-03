Burgess Excel Fruity Feasts With Banana And Blueberry - 60g x 1

Overview Baked with love, our Excel Fruity Feasts are irresistible to rabbits and guinea pigs. With no added sugar or artificial colours or flavours, they're naturally healthy too! Burgess Excel Fruity Feasts are a complementary feed for rabbits and guineas pigs. Features & Benefits High Fibre Made with fresh fruit Perfect for handfeeding Grass based No added sugar How To Use Burgess Excel Fruity Feasts can be hand fed. Feed in moderation and no more than one treat per day. For more information about your pets’ diet, check out the Excel Feeding Plan. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 16%, Crude Oils and Fats 12%, Crude Fibre 15%, Crude Ash 4% Composition Grass (35%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Flour, Fresh Banana (4%), Fresh Blueberry (4%), Dried Apple (1%), Dried Carrot, Lignocellulose, Turmeric

Pack size: 0.06kg

Ingredients

Grass (35%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Flour, Fresh Banana (4%), Fresh Blueberry (4%), Dried Apple (1%), Dried Carrot, Lignocellulose, Turmeric

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)