Interiors by Premier Black & Gold Marble Chopping Board, High-Quality Cutting bBoard, Stain-Resistant Gold Marble Board

Interiors by Premier Black and Gold Marble Chopping Board provide ample space for chopping, slicing. The sleek and versatile design of our marble board makes it suitable for various kitchen styles, from modern to classic, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your countertop. The marble surface of our rectangular chopping board is gentle on knife blades, preserving the sharpness of your knives for longer periods. With its durable construction, this chopping board is a lasting investment that adds both style and functionality to your kitchen. This black board is easy to carry and to clean with a damp cloth, enhances easy handling. With its durable construction, this marble chopping board is a lasting investment with the dimension of H2 x L36 x W45cm & weighs 7.50Kg that combines style and functionality in perfect harmony.

Premium Marble Construction: Crafted from high-quality natural marble our rectangular chopping board adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Durable and Long-Lasting: The sturdy marble construction of this chopping board ensures durability making it resistant to scratches. Easy to Clean: The non-porous nature of our marble cutting board makes it easy to clean and resistant to odors Non-Slip Base: This cutting board is equipped with a non-slip base to enhance stability during use providing a secure chopping surface . Smooth Surface for Precision: The smooth surface of our marble board offers precision chopping & slicing with the dimension of H2 x L36 x W45cm & weighs 7.50Kg for perfect use.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)