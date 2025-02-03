Interiors by Premier Prescott Cream And Copper BREAD BIN

The cannister is made from durable stainless steel and its lid has a raised handle for easy opening. A copper coloured steel plate is attached to its front and features embossed bread lettering.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)