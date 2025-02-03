Royal Canin Cat Food Appetite Control Care 2 kg

Overview After neutering, you may notice your adult cat putting on weight and/or begging for more food between meals. The right diet can help to satisfy your cat's hunger, while also helping to maintain their optimal body weight. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care is dry kibble that is specially designed for neutered adult cats to help control begging behaviour and help limit excess weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care contains a specific blend of dietary fibres, both soluble and insoluble, to help your cat feel full after eating. This in turn helps to make any begging behaviour less likely. The inclusion of fibre also helps to support intestinal transit and digestive health. To help limit the risk of excess weight gain, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care is formulated with a moderate fat and energy content to help your cat stay fit. What's more, this formula is enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient that's involved in maintaining healthy fat metabolism. To appeal to each cat's appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control is also available as wet food in three different textures: Jelly, Gravy, and Loaf. If your cat enjoys a combination of both wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you serve the ideal amount of each. Each nutritionally complete recipe in the ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control range for cats is tailor-made to help support your cat's unique nutritional needs. Features & Benefits PROVEN RESULTS - Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals after 4 weeks, when their cats were fed ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry formula. HUNGER REGULATION - Promotes the feeling of fullness. Some cats' appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry formula helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific blend of fibres to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals. WEIGHT MANAGEMENT - Helps limit the risk of excess weight gain. Cats that beg have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, which can help with fat metabolism. APPETITE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME 1) Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2) Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3) Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4) If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian. SUITABLE FOR STERILISED CATS - Suitable for sterilised cats URINARY HEALTH - Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat's urinary system. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, maize, wheat, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, rice, beet pulp, yeasts products, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 126 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 34% - Fat content: 12% - Crude ash: 8% - Crude fibres: 9.2% - L-carnitine: 200 mg/kg. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Protein, Vegetable Fibres, Maize, Wheat, Wheat Gluten*, Maize Gluten, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Animal Fats, Rice, Beet Pulp, Yeasts Products, Minerals, Soya Oil, Fish Oil, Psyllium Husks And Seeds, Fructo-Oligosaccharides.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

