Royal Canin Dog Light Weight Care Mini 8kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care is a complete and balanced diet formulated for small dogs with a tendency to gain weight. This dry kibble product is suitable for dogs that weigh up to 10kg. This formula contains high quality, easily digestible proteins, helping your dog to maintain a healthy and lean muscle mass while also balancing fat and calories. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care also helps to regulate your dog's appetite, thanks to the inclusion of soluble and insoluble fibres that help your dog feel full after eating. These fibres also help to support regular transit for healthy digestion. The results of ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care were proven in an internal Royal Canin study, with 88% of slightly overweight dogs achieving a healthier weight after just 8 weeks of eating ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care. * To cater to each dog's individual appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available as a wet food product with a loaf-like texture for dogs of all sizes. If your dog enjoys a diet of wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guide to make sure they get the appropriate amount of each. *Royal Canin internal study. Features & Benefits Proven results - 88% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin® Mini Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study. For dogs prone to weight gain - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine. How else can you help your dog? - Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward them with kibbles taken from their meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on the pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry proteins, maize, vegetable fibres, barley, rice, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, maize flour, cellulose powder, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts products, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, sodium butyrate, borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 134 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.04 mg, L-carnitine: 200 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 30.0% - Crude fibres: 8.6% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 5.0%. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 8kg

