Royal Canin Cat Food Indoor Dry Mix 2KG

Overview Indoor adult cats like yours tend to get less exercise than outdoor cats, that's why a balanced and complete diet containing beneficial nutrients is important for optimal health. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 27 is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 27 contains a highly digestible protein (L.I.P) that's specifically selected for its very high digestibility. This protein also helps to reduce the quantity of your cat's stool, as well as reducing the smelly stool odour that occurs when cats have a lower intestinal transit due to a lack of exercise. Your indoor cat's activity levels are less than that of an outdoor cat, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 27 food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity - the calorie content also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight. It's common for indoor cats to spend long periods of time grooming themselves. Thanks to the inclusion of specific dietary fibres, such as psyllium, this food also helps to stimulate the clearance of ingested hair - resulting in a significantly reduced amount of hairballs. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 27 food also contributes to the health and maintenance of your adult cat's urinary system. Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age: Indoor Appetite Control, Indoor Long Hair, and Indoor 7+. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 27, it's getting a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Stool odour reduction - A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. Indoor 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Moderate calorie - A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight. Hairball reduction - Indoor 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium. Urinary health - Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice, wheat, maize, wheat gluten*, animal fats, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, yeasts products, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%). Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 14500 IU, Vitamin D3: 770 IU, Iron (3b103): 42 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 142 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 27.0% - Crude fibres: 4.0% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 7.7%. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Proteins, Rice, Wheat, Maize, Wheat Gluten*, Animal Fats, Wheat Flour, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Vegetable Fibres, Minerals, Beet Pulp, Yeasts Products, Soya Oil, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Fish Oil, Psyllium Husks And Seeds (0.5%).

Allergy Information

Additives

