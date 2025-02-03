Royal Canin X-Small Adult Dry Dog Food 1 x 1.5Kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your dog’s needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for extra-small dogs that weigh up to 4kg and are over 10 months old. This nutrient-rich formula crafted with essential nutrients like EPA, DHA and vitamin C, is designed to help maintain your dog’s immune system and overall health. Enriched with highly digestible nutrients, this formula also supports maximal absorption and optimal health support. The exclusive aromas help to satisfy even the fussiest eaters, ensuring they get their essential nutrients. We've also taken their tiny mouths into consideration, adapting the kibble size to make it easier for your dog to pick up and chew. Extra-small dogs can be susceptible to dental health issues. Dry kibble creates a tooth-brushing effect, and thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelator, this formula also helps to reduce daily tartar formation. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is also available in a wet food texture: Morsels In Gravy. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, providing them with a diverse sensory experience during mealtimes. Features & Benefits Dental Health - Helps reduce tartar formation daily thanks to calcium chelator. Optimal Health Support - Contains highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption. Healthy Immune System - Helps maintain a healthy immune system. Enriched with EPA, DHA and vitamin C. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice, animal fats, wheat flour, wheat, maize flour, maize gluten, wheat gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals (including pentasodium triphosphate (0.35%)), psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of EPA and DHA). Additives (per kg) Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A: 14200 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, Vitamin C: 400 mg, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 138 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituants Protein: 24.0% - Crude fibre: 1.7% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 5.6% - EPA/DHA: 0.17%.

Dental Health - Helps reduce tartar formation daily thanks to calcium chelator.

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Proteins, Rice, Animal Fats, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Maize Flour, Maize Gluten, Wheat Gluten, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Chicory Pulp, Minerals (Including Pentasodium Triphosphate (0.35%)), Psyllium Husks And Seeds, Soya Oil, Yeasts Products, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Fish Oil, Algal Oil Schizochytrium Sp. (Source Of Epa And Dha).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)