Royal Canin Dog Cocker Adult - 3KG

Overview For your adult Cocker, nutrition is a vital part of health maintenance. That's why it's important to ensure that your dog's diet is complete and balanced, to help support optimal health. Suitable for Cocker Spaniels over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your dog in mind. To help maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to support the skin's barrier role. Enriched with borage oil, vitamin A, and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), this formula helps to keep your dog's skin nourished for optimal health. The health of your dog's skin directly impacts the health of its coat, which is why it's important to ensure that your dog's diet contains nutrients that help to soothe the skin. The Cocker Spaniel breed has a tendency to willingly exceed its daily intake allowance if given the chance. That's why it's important to help your dog manage its weight and body type. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult features an optimal formulation, including controlled fat contents, in order to allow a limited energy intake on a daily basis. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult's exclusive formula also helps to support your dog's cardiac health, thanks to a specific combination of nutrients that contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle. What's more, the shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Cocker Spaniel breed. This formula contains calcium chelators, which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar - ultimately supporting your dog's dental hygiene. Key Features and Benefits Healthy skin & coat - Cocker Adult helps support the skin's “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil. Exclusive kibble design: dental health - This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators. Ideal weight - This formula helps maintain the Cocker Spaniel’s ideal weight. Healthy cardiac function - This formula contributes to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.0% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.2% - EPA/DHA: 0.4% Composition Rice, maize, proteins, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, minerals (including pentasodium triphosphate (0.35%)), fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, yeasts (source of manno-oligosaccharides), borage oil (0.1%), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Nutritional Additives Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 43 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 56 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 141 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.Lip Statement* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

