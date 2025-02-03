Royal Canin Dog Labrador Retriever Puppy 3kg

Overview For your Labrador Retriever puppy, growth is an important stage of life. That's why your puppy needs nutrients to support this growth phase, as well as nutrients that help to maintain optimal health during this key phase. Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Labrador Retriever in mind. Because your puppy's immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy contains a specific complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - to help support its natural defences during this time. Thanks to a specially adapted content of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy contributes to the healthy development of your growing puppy's bone structure. It also helps to facilitate harmonious weight gain, to help your puppy maintain an ideal weight as it grows. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora. What's more, they also help to contribute to good stool quality. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy is tailor-made and specially adapted for the Labrador puppy. The shape and size of the kibble makes it easy for your puppy to pick up and chew, whilst the texture enhances its overall palatability - this will help encourage your puppy to readily consume its kibble in order to get the nutrients it needs. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Immune system support - Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. Health growth & weight - Contributes to the healthy development of the growing Labrador Retriever puppy’s bone structure and promotes harmonious weight gain thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus. Digestive health - Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility. Exclusive kibble - The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever puppy. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable protein isolate*, rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat flour, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.34%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil, yeasts extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin E: 490 mg - E1 (Iron): 56 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 6 mg, E5 (Manganese): 41 mg, E6 (Zinc): 119 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.17 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Yucca extract: 125 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 33% - Fat content: 14% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Calcium: 1.25% - Phosphore: 1%. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Protein, Maize, Vegetable Protein Isolate*, Rice, Maize Flour, Animal Fats, Maize Gluten, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Wheat Flour, Beet Pulp, Fish Oil, Minerals, Vegetable Fibres, Soya Oil, Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides (0.34%), Psyllium Husks And Seeds, Hydrolysed Yeast (Source Of Manno-Oligo-Saccharides), Hydrolysed Crustaceans (Source Of Glucosamine), Borage Oil, Yeasts Extracts (Source Of Betaglucans), Marigold Extract (Source Of Lutein), Hydrolysed Cartilage (Source Of Chondroitin).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)