Royal Canin Bengal 10kg

Overview The Bengal, affectionately known as 'The Little Leopard', is a breed with an interesting origin; a cross between the domestic cat and the Asian Leopard Cat resulted in the beautiful Bengal. With large, striking eyes and a distinctive coat of remarkable patterns, the Bengal visually epitomises the wild more than any other breed. ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of your Bengal cat in mind. By containing a high level of protein and an adapted fat content, this food contributes significantly to maintaining your Bengal's muscle mass to sustain its highly active lifestyle. A highly digestible, high protein diet is best advised to support healthy digestive function in your Bengal. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult food contains L.I.P proteins (Low Indigestible Proteins) specially selected for its high digestibility. It also includes prebiotics that help to support a good balance in the intestinal flora. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult is specially designed in a Y-shape to suit the shape of your Bengal's jaw. It also encourages chewing to help support good oral hygiene. What's more, the balance of minerals in the food helps to maintain a healthy and functional urinary system. Your Bengal's distinctive coat needs special attention and care in order to keep it in top condition. ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult food contains specific amino acids, vitamins, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain its glossy coat and healthy skin. Key Features and Benefits Special bengal jaw - This specially designed Y-shaped kibble, adapted to the Bengal cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene. Exclusive formula - Fibre cocktail & high protein content Digestive performance - The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to support a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Athletic condition - Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is lively, active, well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. An adapted ratio of a high level of protein (40%) and adapted fat content (18%) to contribute to maintaining muscle mass. Healthy glossy coat - A defining feature is the Bengal’s distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely soft and silky feel. Specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat. Urinary health - Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system. The “small leopard” - Striking markings with a look of the wild sleek and very muscular body pronounced whisker pads. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Analytical constituents: : Protein: 40.0% - Crude fibres: 3.7% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 7.6% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.4% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.9%. Composition Composition: Dehydrated poultry proteins, wheat gluten*, wheat, animal fats, maize gluten, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, rice, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil, marigold meal. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Nutritional Additives Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 32400 IU, Vitamin D3: 864 IU, Iron (3b103): 34 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 44 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 130 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 10kg

