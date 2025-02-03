Marketplace.
Rocol NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes (Tub 72)

Rocol NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes (Tub 72)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.49

£34.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Rocol NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes (Tub 72)
ROCOL NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes are proven to remove the toughest dirt, grease and grime from hands, tools and surfaces. The citrus-based formula is combined with a tough, textured towel to loosen, dissolve and absorb dirt and grease leaving your hands truly clean. Dermatologically tested with added skin conditioner. Supplied in an easy-to-carry, durable bucket. The most effective waterless hand cleaning wipe in the world. No Soap, No Water, No Problem! NSF registered, C1 cleaning category.
Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here