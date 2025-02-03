Rocol NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes (Tub 72)

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

ROCOL NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes are proven to remove the toughest dirt, grease and grime from hands, tools and surfaces. The citrus-based formula is combined with a tough, textured towel to loosen, dissolve and absorb dirt and grease leaving your hands truly clean. Dermatologically tested with added skin conditioner. Supplied in an easy-to-carry, durable bucket. The most effective waterless hand cleaning wipe in the world. No Soap, No Water, No Problem! NSF registered, C1 cleaning category.

ROCOL NSF SCRUBS Hand Wipes are proven to remove the toughest dirt, grease and grime from hands, tools and surfaces. The citrus-based formula is combined with a tough, textured towel to loosen, dissolve and absorb dirt and grease leaving your hands truly clean. Dermatologically tested with added skin conditioner. Supplied in an easy-to-carry, durable bucket. The most effective waterless hand cleaning wipe in the world. No Soap, No Water, No Problem! NSF registered, C1 cleaning category.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.