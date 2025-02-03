Scan Universal Absorbent Quick-Rip Roll Box

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Scan absorbent quick rip roll is non-linting, bonded for strength and perforated for easy tearing. It absorbs coolant, oil, water, solvents and non-aggressive fluids. The roll is supplied in a box with a dispensing slot and carry handle for easy use. Sheet dimensions: 31cm x 31 metres

This Scan absorbent quick rip roll is non-linting, bonded for strength and perforated for easy tearing. It absorbs coolant, oil, water, solvents and non-aggressive fluids. The roll is supplied in a box with a dispensing slot and carry handle for easy use. Sheet dimensions: 31cm x 31 metres

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.