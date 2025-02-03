Marketplace.
Monument Drain 1068I Drain Gulley Grab 5Ft X 3.1/2In

Monument Drain 1068I Drain Gulley Grab 5Ft X 3.1/2In

No ratings yet

Write a review

£243.49

£243.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Monument Drain 1068I Drain Gulley Grab 5Ft X 3.1/2In
Monument 1068I Drain Gulley Grab with a 1.5m handle. The hinged bowl cleans out mud, silt, leaves, stones, solid objects from manholes, gullies, septic tanks etc. Bowl opens and closes using tee handle at the top of the central shaft.1068I: Scoop 90mm (3.1/2 in) dia.
Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here