Everbuild Sika Wonder Wipes Biodegradable (60)

Everbuild Sika Wonder Wipes Biodegradable (60)
The Sika Wonder Wipes Biodegradable offer a green alternative without compromising on performance. Specially formulated to clean hands, tools and surfaces from wet and semi-cured paint, sealant, adhesive, bitumen, expanding foam, oil, grease and even silicone. Contains an anti-bacterial additive tested by an independent laboratory to BSEN 1276 for chemical disinfectants and antiseptics. 100% plastic free and biodegradable wipes.
