Big Wipes 4X4 Heavy-Duty Cleaning Wipes Bucket Of 240

Dual-sided ‘scrub & clean’, industrial strength, antibacterial, heavy-duty cleaning wipes with Quad Fabric, ideal for use on the toughest stains and most ingrained dirt. Heavy-Duty wipes offer the perfect fabric combination: Scrub face - The enhanced scrubbing power of the abrasive surface drives the powerful Big Wipes 4x4 formula deep into the dirt to speed up cleaning. Smooth face - The smooth face now has an absorbency of 7.93 gr/gr, which equates to a fabric absorbing quality of almost 800%! This results in the muck being soaked up and trapped in the wipe, leaving your hands, tools and surfaces cleaner than ever. The unique biodegradable, water-based formulation of 4x power cleansers ensures the removal of paint, adhesives, oil, sealants, silicone’s, PU foam and general grime from hands, tools and surfaces. Preservative-free and designed to meet tough EU Regulation 1223/2009 for Cosmetic Products, Heavy-Duty wipes contain 4x skin conditioners - Aloe Vera, Lanolin, Vitamin E and Glycerine – all helping to nourish and protect the skin. Use without water for heavy-duty cleaning of hands, tools and surfaces. The scrub face of the wipe removes even the most stubborn grime, while the smooth face absorbs any excess. Ideal for trades people on the move.The reusable bucket of 240 wipes is suitable for heavy and frequent usage and ideal for vans, workshops, Engineering Contractors, Maintenance Departments and so many more.

