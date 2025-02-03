Marketplace.
King British Goldfish Floating Pellets 75g
High quality, natural food for all species of coldwater aquarium fish. Floating pellets, are readily accessible to large surface-feeding fish and encourage fish to move to the surface for visible health checks.King British Goldfish Floating Pellets are a highly digestible complete pet food for all coldwater fish developed to meet their specific nutritional requirements.This high quality, natural food has been developed to float ensuring they it is readily accessible to large surface-feeding fish whilst encouraging other fish to move to the surface for visible health checks.The highly digestible; low waste formula helps maintain clearer water.How to useFeed 2-3 pellets per fish two or three times daily.Do not overfeed and remove any uneaten food.Health & SafetyStorage: Do not store above 25°C.Use withinsix months of opening.
Pack size: 75g

Ingredients

Herring meal, Wheat, Corn, Shrimp, Wheat gluten, Wheat germ, Brewer’s yeast, Beta-glucane

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
