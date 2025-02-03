Marketplace.
King British Goldfish Flake 55g

King British Goldfish Flake 55g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

King British Goldfish Flake 55g
For goldfish and other cold-water fish, King British Goldfish Flake is a complete fish food rich in multi-vitamins to help maintain a healthy immune system.King British Goldfish Flake is an extremely palatable, multi-vitamin complete food made from high-quality, natural ingredients.In addition, King British Goldfish Flakes highly digestible, low waste formula, helps maintain cleaner, clearer water.King British Goldfish Flake is free from artificial flavours and preservatives.How to useThe amount of King British Goldfish Flake to give per feed is dependent upon the size of the fish, their species and the number of fish in the tank.Feed 2 to 3 times daily sufficient to last approximately 2 minutes per feed. Do not overfeed and remove any uneaten food.Health & SafetyStorage: Do not store above 25°C. Use within 6 months of opening.
Pack size: 55g

Ingredients

Wheat, Wheat gluten, Herring meal, Brewer's yeast, Mycoprotein, Potato starch (native), Salmon oil, Shrimp meal, Carob Molasses (beetroot), Paprika, Beta-glucane

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here