King British Goldfish Flake 55g

For goldfish and other cold-water fish, King British Goldfish Flake is a complete fish food rich in multi-vitamins to help maintain a healthy immune system.

King British Goldfish Flake is an extremely palatable, multi-vitamin complete food made from high-quality, natural ingredients.

In addition, King British Goldfish Flakes highly digestible, low waste formula, helps maintain cleaner, clearer water.

King British Goldfish Flake is free from artificial flavours and preservatives.

How to use

The amount of King British Goldfish Flake to give per feed is dependent upon the size of the fish, their species and the number of fish in the tank.

Feed 2 to 3 times daily sufficient to last approximately 2 minutes per feed. Do not overfeed and remove any uneaten food.

Health & Safety

Storage: Do not store above 25°C. Use within 6 months of opening.