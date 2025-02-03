BLACK+DECKER Extendable Compact Clothes Airer

Compact Airer

Collapsible extendable clothes airer ideal for limited storage.

Pop up, extend to the required width and you are ready to go.

Crafted from the powder coated steel pipes the airer can hold up to 7kg.

The airer is sturdy, strong and long-lasting.

Practical - Extends from 44cm-76cm.

Space Saving - Folds flat to 51 x 44 x 9cm.

Durable - 7.5m Drying Space when fully extended.

Easy to Move - Position this in any room for flexibility.

Key Features

Anti Slip Feet

Easy to Use Locking Mechanism

Colours - Cool Grey or Aqua/White

Material - Powder Coated Steel

SIZE - 101H x 44-76W x 39D