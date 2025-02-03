Marketplace.
image 1 of BLACK+DECKER Extendable Compact Clothes Airer

BLACK+DECKER Extendable Compact Clothes Airer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.99

£34.99/each

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BLACK+DECKER Extendable Compact Clothes Airer
Compact AirerCollapsible extendable clothes airer ideal for limited storage.Pop up, extend to the required width and you are ready to go.Crafted from the powder coated steel pipes the airer can hold up to 7kg.The airer is sturdy, strong and long-lasting.Practical - Extends from 44cm-76cm.Space Saving - Folds flat to 51 x 44 x 9cm.Durable - 7.5m Drying Space when fully extended.Easy to Move - Position this in any room for flexibility.Key FeaturesAnti Slip FeetEasy to Use Locking MechanismColours - Cool Grey or Aqua/WhiteMaterial - Powder Coated SteelSIZE - 101H x 44-76W x 39D
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here