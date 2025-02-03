BLACK+DECKER BXBK0001GB 360° Spin Mop & Bucket Set for Effective Floor Cleaning

BLACK+DECKER's 360° Spin Mop and Bucket brings innovation to a simple household chore.

There is no pedal on the device meaning no foot action is required. Simply push the mop down to rotate the mechanism and wring out the microfibre cloth. The push down action generates around 1,000 rotations per minute, but only requires 3 to 4 wrings to be fully dry.

The handle has been ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable grip for the mop. The handle is also telescopic allowing it to be altered to reach varying heights.

The bucket possesses a quick release plug to drain 95% of the water without having to pour out into the sink. There is also a handle attached to aid transportation of the bucket.

SPECIFICATIONS

• 3.4L Capacity

• Microfibre Mop Head

• Telescopic Handle

• Quick Release Water Draining Plug

• Built In Detergent Bottle

• Bucket Dimensions – L44 x W24 x D23 cm

• Mop Dimensions - 125cm High x 38cm Diameter