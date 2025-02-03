BLACK+DECKER BXFM0003GB 2pk Spin Mop Refill Heads

This pack of 2 Spin Mop Refill Heads are designed to be used with Black+Decker 360° Spin Mop. They are also compatible with other spin mops of a similar size/design.

The mop heads’ microfibre strands are extremely absorbent and will easily clean dirt and grease around your home.

The mop heads are easy to change and are suitable for all hard floor types, including wood and laminate.

KEY FEATURES:

Pack of 2 in White

Designed to use with Black+Decker 360° Spin Mop

Suitable for all hard floor types

Made from super absorbent microfibre

Compatible with other spin mops of similar size/design

