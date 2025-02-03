BLACK+DECKER Vacuum Storage Bags Large

Size: 60x80cm

3 Pack

BLACK+DECKER vacuum bags are a convenient and easy to use home storage solution, reducing storage requirements by up to 80%, as well as protecting clothing and other items from moisture, dust and other household contaminants. These bags are the ideal size for storing summer clothes over the winter months.

Dimensions: 60x80cm - perfect size for 10-12 sweaters, pillows, coats and more. They even fit perfectly into a suitcase when travelling – reducing the volume and size of luggage required.

Easy to use, simply lay the bag flat, insert items up to the ‘fill line’, attach a vacuum nozzle to the valve and remove the air. The vacuum pump valve works with any standard vacuum cleaner nozzle.

Protect your clothing and other items from moisture, mold, mildew, odours and dust.

Reduce storage requirements in your home