Issey Miyake Leau Dissey Cush Cush Scented Touch To Go 20ml

Issey Miyake L'eau D'issey Rose and Rose is a floral fruity fragrance for women which was launched in 2019 by Issey Miyake. The fragrance contains top notes of Raspberry, Pear and Pink Pepper; the middle notes consist of Bulgarian Rose, Rose and Oasmanthus; in the base are notes of Cashmere wood, Amber and Patchouli. The notes combine to create scent that opens with fruity youthful notes, before hitting the dry down and becoming a more mature scent. From top to bottom it's fresh, classy and a wonderfully clean take on the idea of a rose fragrance. Here the fragrance comes in Issey Miyake's new Cush Cush form, which allows for easier application on the go and is alcohol free.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

