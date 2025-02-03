Hugo Boss Hugo 50ml EDP Spray

Providing a tantalising medley of fruity floral fragrances, Hugo Woman by Hugo Boss opens with boysenberry, mandarin and fresh grass, continues with an oriental accord of plum, jasmine and black tea before finishing in a base of amber, sandalwood and cedar.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by DV Supplies LTD