Paul Smith For Men 5ml EDT Mini Spray

Paul Smith for Men features aromatic notes of basil, violet, orange blossom and bergamot, with green leaves of ginger, violet and geranium and the added depth of sandalwood, musk, oakmoss and vetiver. This fragrance marries the classic with high fashion, above all reflecting the true image of Paul Smith - a perfume should always whisper, never shout. Therefore, this small mini could be the ideal cheap perfume tester for you. Top Notes: Bergamot, Sweet Orange, Basil Middle Notes: Fig, Violet Leaves Base Notes: Vetiver, Iris, Bio-Musk.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

