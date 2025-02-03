Marketplace.
Chloe Signature Gift Set 75ml EDP Spray + Body Lotion 100ml + 5ml EDT Spray

Chloe Signature Gift Set 75ml EDP Spray + Body Lotion 100ml + 5ml EDT Spray

No ratings yet

Write a review

£121.35

£121.35/each

Sold and sent by DV Supplies LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Chloe Signature Gift Set 75ml EDP Spray + Body Lotion 100ml + 5ml EDT Spray
Chloe Eau de Parfum by Chloe is a Floral fragrance for women. Chloe Eau de Parfum was launched in 2008. Chloe Eau de Parfum was created by Amandine Clerc-Marie and Michel Almairac. Top notes are Peony, Litchi and Freesia; middle notes are Rose, Lily-of-the-Valley and Magnolia; base notes are Virginia Cedar and Amber.
Sold by DV Supplies LTD

View all Perfumes & Aftershaves

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here