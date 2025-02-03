Rochas Eau De Men Gift Set 100ml EDT Spray + 100ml Shower Gel + 100ml Aftershave Lotion

Eau de Rochas Homme by Rochas is a fragrance for men. Eau de Rochas Homme was launched in 1993. The nose behind this fragrance is Nicolas Mamounas. Top notes are Lime, Lemon, Lemon Verbena, Bergamot, Aldehydes, Basil and Mandarin Orange; middle notes are Coriander, Lily-of-the-Valley, Jasmine, Freesia, Carnation, Violet, Pine, Wild Rose and Artemisia; base notes are Vetiver, Oakmoss, Cedar, Musk and Amber.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by DV Supplies LTD