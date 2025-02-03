Replay Jeans Original Gift Set 20ml EDT Spray + 100ml Shower Gel

Replay Jeans Original for Her by Replay is a Floral Fruity fragrance for women. Replay Jeans Original for Her was launched in 2012. Top notes are Pear, Mandarin Orange and Basil; middle notes are Freesia, Lily-of-the-Valley and Rose; base notes are Raspberry, Cedar and Musk.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by DV Supplies LTD