CONEXIS L2 SMART LOCK - YALE ACCESS - BLACK

The Yale Conexis L2 gives you full control of your home security whilst providing you with complete peace of mind. Forget about losing your keys once and for all - the Conexis L2 offers the freedom to open your door, your way whether it be via a key card, a key tag, phone tag or via the Yale Access App. All you need is your smartphone and with one tap you can unlock the door with ease. With home security at the forefront of its design, the Conexis L2 Smart Lock has been awarded the BSI IoT Kitemark, guaranteeing it has achieved the highest level of security for internet connected products, providing users with a label of trust. The Conexis L2 in Chrome uses encrypted Bluetooth technology and features a tamper alarm, so will sound an alarm when someone tries to gain access, offering an additional deterrent.

KEYLESS ENTRY. Forget about ever losing your keys again! Tailored to suit your needs you can gain access to your property via your key tag key card phone tag or your smartphone when using the Yale Home App ACCESS FROM ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME. Check-in from anywhere in the world and receive real-time notifications in the event your door is unlocked unexpectedly via the Yale Home App BSI APPROVED. The world's first BSI IOT Kitemark rated smart lock; having undergone rigorous testing including quality durability and physical attack tests this lock is secure against advanced hacking methods.

Sold by Yale (ASSA ABLOY LIMITED)