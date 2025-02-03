KEYLESS CONNECTED SATIN NICKEL

The Yale Keyless Connected Smart Lock in Chrome gives you the freedom to secure your home without the need for a physical key, making losing keys now a thing of the past. Unlike a traditional lock, the Keyless Connected Smart Lock gives you complete control over how you lock your home, whether that be with a PIN code, key card, key tag, remote fob or even your smartphone when using the Yale Home App when connected to a Yale Smart Lock Module –sold separately. The Keyless Connected Smart Door Lock uses bank-level encryption, has incorrect PIN code features and also has an 80dB tamper alarm, so will sound an alarm when someone tries to gain access, offering an additional deterrent. Intelligently connected, the Keyless Connected digital door lock also works with leading voice assistants* Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa –“Alexa, is my front door locked?”

