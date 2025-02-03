GFW Lancaster 2 Door 1 Drawer Shoe Cabinet - Grey

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your hallway free from clutter with this beautiful and practical 2 tier Lancaster shoe cabinet. With 2 compartments to store your footwear and a handy drawer for keys etc. it is ideal for any home. Available in Grey, Cream, Sage Green and Slate Blue colourways.

Keep your hallway free from clutter with this beautiful and practical 2 tier Lancaster shoe cabinet. With 2 compartments to store your footwear and a handy drawer for keys etc. it is ideal for any home. Available in Grey, Cream, Sage Green and Slate Blue colourways.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.