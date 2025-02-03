Marketplace.
CONEXIS L2 SMART LOCK - CHROME

CONEXIS L2 SMART LOCK - CHROME
The Yale Conexis L2 gives you full control of your home security whilst providing you with complete peace of mind. Forget about losing your keys once and for all - the Conexis L2 offers the freedom to open your door, your way whether it be via a key card, a key tag, phone tag or via the Yale Access App. All you need is your smartphone and with one tap you can unlock the door with ease. With home security at the forefront of its design, the Conexis L2 Smart Lock has been awarded the BSI IoT Kitemark, guaranteeing it has achieved the highest level of security for internet connected products, providing users with a label of trust. The Conexis L2 in Chrome uses encrypted Bluetooth technology and features a tamper alarm, so will sound an alarm when someone tries to gain access, offering an additional deterrent.
KEYLESS ENTRY. Forget about ever losing your keys again! Tailored to suit your needsyou can gain access to your property via your key tagkey cardphone tagor your smartphone when using the Yale Home AppACCESS FROM ANYWHEREAT ANYTIME. Check-in from anywhere in the world and receive real-time notifications in the event your door is unlocked unexpectedly via the Yale Home AppBSI APPROVED. The world's first BSI IOT Kitemark rated smart lock; having undergone rigorous testing including qualitydurability and physical attack teststhis lock is secure against advanced hacking methods.
