Le Mont Botanique Anti Hair Loss Daily Serum

Le Mont Botanique Anti Hair Loss Daily Serum
Fresh and pure extracts of Sumac, Arnica and Quinine work in a unique way by relaxing stressed blood vessels supplying the hair follicle, resulting in better blood circulation. Caffeine and Rosewater stimulate the blood flow around the follicle supplying it with extra nourishment. Sarsaparilla extract contains a natural hair growth hormone. Nettle and Burdock contribute with their wealth of natural key amino acids, vitamins and microelements, vital in combating hormonal unbalance, controlling the production and removal of excess sebum and stabilising the health of the hair follicle.

Ingredients

Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Ethanol, Urtica Dioica Extract (Nettle), Articum Lappa Root Extract (Burdock), Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Cotinus Coggygria Leaf Extract (Sumac), Smilax Aristolochiafoia Root Extract (Sarsaparilla), Caffeine, D-Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Quininum, Benzyl Alcohol Natural, Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

Contains: Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol , Geranoil
