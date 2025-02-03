Deluxe Wooden Beaded Baby Swing: Safe & Interactive

Keep your little one entertained and secure with this Deluxe Wooden Beaded Baby Swing. This swing offers a multitude of benefits.

Safe and sturdy. Featuring an additional safety strap and anti-burn ropes for peace of mind. Engaging and interactive. 'Spin-and-swing' beads aid in colour recognition, coordination, and independent play. Easy to use. Large leg holes and adjustable wooden bars for effortless entry and exit. Durable and easy to clean. Made from varnished beech wood, ensuring long-lasting use and easy maintenance.

Sold by Big Game Hunters (GARDEN GAMES LIMITED)