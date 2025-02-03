WooWoo Tame It! - Vegan In-Shower Hair Removal Cream 200ml

Fancy feeling as smooth as a dolphin? With WooWoo's award-winning, vegan hair removal cream, you can! Wave goodbye to razors, rashes, and ingrown hairs with Tame It!

Simply apply WooWoo's in-shower intimate hair removal cream to your bikini line, undercarriage, legs or bum and wait 3-6 minutes for the magic to happen (WOO!). Whatever style you rock, this easy-to-use, pain-free alternative to waxing will give you silky smooth results in the privacy of your own bathroom. Made with soothing Aloe Vera and softening Jojoba Oil for the most delicate of skin, you’ll be wondering why you waited so long to ditch the razor!

A patch test is needed on the area before use.

Comes with application spatula