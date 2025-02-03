Marketplace.
WooWoo Peach Perfect PH-Balanced Body Wash

WooWoo Peach Perfect PH-Balanced Body Wash
A true friend with benefits, a gentle pH balanced intimate wash that doubles up as a shower gel for even the most sensitive skin.With peach kernel extract and aloe vera, leaving skin smooth and silky keeping you Peach Perfect.Normal shower gels can throw your pH off whack, but this sensitive skin body wash from WooWoo is a versatile bathroom essential and has your back.WooWoo's washes & wipes range won Gold in the Global Green Beauty Awards for best Aloe Vera Product!Size: 200ml
VeganpH BalancedSuitable for intimate use

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Prunus Persica Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Benzophenone-4, Butylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate
