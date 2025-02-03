Tame It! Wax Strips

Tame It! natural bikini wax strips with Damask Rose Oil & Aloe Vera

WooWoo's bikini wax strips are here to give you up to 28 days of silky smooth skin, whatever style you rock. Whether tidying up your landing strip or going full Hollywood, these quick and easy to use waxing strips are suitable for bikini line, armpits, under carriage and bum to get as smooth as dolphin skin from the comfort of your own bathroom. Who needs a salon anyway?!

Ready to use straight from the pack, each WooWoo natural bikini wax strip can be used several times for all those stubborn bits. Made with Damask Rose Oil & Aloe Vera for anti-inflammatory, cooling and soothing relief.

You get 20 wax strips plus 2 sachets of soothing Aloe Vera cream.