Tame it! Hair Removal Cream Dolphin Smooth Bundle XL

Meet your skincare saviours! This set includes:

2 x 100ml Tame It!

Our bestseller, our Hair Removal Cream! Use for 3-6 minutes to get skin as smooth as a dolphin. Specifically designed for intimate use.

2 x Saddle Sore! Soothing Balm

Perfect for protecting your skin from the dreaded chafe, and applying for an instant soothing sensation when your skin is in need of a loving touch post-wax, shave or tame. Use after Tame It for an instant hit of nourishment and be dolphin smooth!