Dolphin Smooth - The Smooth Skin Gift Set

Fancy feeling as smooth as a dolphin? With WooWoo's award-winning, vegan hair removal cream, you can! Wave goodbye to razors, rashes, and ingrown hairs with Tame It!

Simply apply WooWoo's in-shower intimate hair removal cream to your bikini line, undercarriage, legs or bum and wait 3-6 minutes for the magic to happen (WOO!). Whatever style you rock, this easy-to-use, pain-free alternative to waxing will give you silky smooth results in the privacy of your own bathroom. Made with soothing Aloe Vera and softening Jojoba Oil for the most delicate of skin, you’ll be wondering why you waited so long to ditch the razor!

A patch test is needed on the area before use.

Available in 50ml, 100ml or 200ml tube.

Comes with application spatula.

After using WooWoo's Hair Removal Cream for 3-6 minutes, follow with an application of our Saddle Sore! Soothing Balm to get you feeling smoother than a dolphin's nose. This set really is the ultimate couples goal!