Marketplace.
image 1 of The Bikini Babe Bundle

The Bikini Babe Bundle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.36

£24.36/each

Sold and sent by WooWoo

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Bikini Babe Bundle
3 products and 3 simple steps to achieve dolphin-smooth results in minutes! Designed for intimate use so you can say hello to bump-free bikini lines.Save 5% on our bundle versus purchasing products separately.If you want to get a super smooth bikini line this Summer, this is for you!-Helps prevent ingrowns-Super smooth, long lasting results-3 step routine in under 10 minutes-Designed for intimate useThe 3-step routineStep 1: Prep the hair removal area by washing and exfoliating with WooWoo's Pomegranate Body Scrub. *For best results and to help with ingrown hairs we recommend exfoliating with our body scrub two to three times a week in between using our hair removal cream.Step 2: Remove hair using WooWoo's multi-award-winning Tame It! Hair Removal Cream - in 100ml.Step 3: Moisturise and keep the chafe at bay with our soothing Aloe enriched Saddle Sore balm.
Sold by WooWoo (LA Personal Products LTD)

View all Women's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here