Molly Dolly Sweet Sounds 40cm Talking Girl Baby Doll & Accessories Set

LIFELIKE 40cm BABY DOLL WITH CLOSING EYES AND 30 SOUNDS - lay her down to see her eyes shut, press her tummy to hear her giggle, sneeze, snore or say words including Mama and Yum Yum

SOFT AND CUDDLY DOLLY WITH FEEDING ACCESSORIES - this adorable baby doll has a soft vinyl head, arms and legs securely attached to a cuddly soft body, and comes with a feeding plate, bottle, cup, fork, spoon and dummy for hours of play fun

SAFE FOR CHILDREN AGED 12 MONTHS UPWARDS - designed specially for young children, the doll conforms to all EU and UK safety regulations which guarantees there are no toxic materials or small parts that could be harmful to little ones

GREAT GIFT FOR GIRLS AGED 2 YEARS TO 6 YEARS - this beautiful nurturing doll in a supersoft pink and white romper with matching hat and all her accessories for feeding and comes in a stunning presentation box ready to wrap

DESIGNED IN BRITAIN – Molly Dolly is a family firm in the North of England, which specialises in high quality, engaging dolls and accessories, as well as providing great customer service from its Lancashire-based team