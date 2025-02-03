Marketplace.
image 1 of Molly Dolly Sweet Sounds 40cm Talking Girl Baby Doll & Accessories Set

Molly Dolly Sweet Sounds 40cm Talking Girl Baby Doll & Accessories Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by netpricedirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Molly Dolly Sweet Sounds 40cm Talking Girl Baby Doll & Accessories Set
LIFELIKE 40cm BABY DOLL WITH CLOSING EYES AND 30 SOUNDS - lay her down to see her eyes shut, press her tummy to hear her giggle, sneeze, snore or say words including Mama and Yum YumSOFT AND CUDDLY DOLLY WITH FEEDING ACCESSORIES - this adorable baby doll has a soft vinyl head, arms and legs securely attached to a cuddly soft body, and comes with a feeding plate, bottle, cup, fork, spoon and dummy for hours of play funSAFE FOR CHILDREN AGED 12 MONTHS UPWARDS - designed specially for young children, the doll conforms to all EU and UK safety regulations which guarantees there are no toxic materials or small parts that could be harmful to little onesGREAT GIFT FOR GIRLS AGED 2 YEARS TO 6 YEARS - this beautiful nurturing doll in a supersoft pink and white romper with matching hat and all her accessories for feeding and comes in a stunning presentation box ready to wrapDESIGNED IN BRITAIN – Molly Dolly is a family firm in the North of England, which specialises in high quality, engaging dolls and accessories, as well as providing great customer service from its Lancashire-based team
Sold by netpricedirect (Hyde's Toys & Gifts Ltd.)

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here