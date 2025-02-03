Tevo Cube-it Electronic Handheld Memory Game - Flashing Cube 7 in 1 Brain Teaser Game

FUN MEMORY GAMES FOR KIDS AND ADULTS - Cube-it is a handheld light up game cube that includes 4 different speed and memory games within it's unique cube design.

EASY TO LEARN, HARD TO MASTER - The 4 games are simple to learn but get increasingly more challenging, can you get a new high score?

4 GREAT MEMORY GAMES - CATCH ME; Rotate the cube to find and press the blinking lights, be quick, it's a race against time. CHASE ME; Follow and press the moving lights, don't let the light snake out of your sight. 3 - FOLLOW ME; Memorise and match the correct pattern of colour and lights. REMEMBER ME; Similar to the classic 'Simon Says' game, memorise and repeat the light sequences

LOOKS AMAZING, FEELS GREAT - Cube-it's premium quality means it looks and feels amazing with it's smooth rounded edges and light-up LED buttons. Also includes funky music and sounds with volume control.

OTHER BONUS FEATURES - Also includes bonus 'Light Show' and 'Make Music' features. Press the LIGHT SHOW button to enjoy an amazing display of flashing lights and colours! Press the MAKE MUSIC button to record and playback your own tune!