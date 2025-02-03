Marketplace.
Mikki Comb for Cats & Medium Coats

Mikki Comb for Cats & Medium Coats

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.09

£12.09/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Mikki Comb for Cats & Medium Coats
An ideal comb for cats and dogs with medium coats!All Mikki combs have stainless steel teeth to ensure long lasting quality and excellent results.Key Features:Removes loose hair and dirt from the coatIdeal for combing through knots and also tanglesEases through matted areasMeasurements: 21.5 x 4.5cm
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here