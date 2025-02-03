Mikki Comb for Cats & Medium Coats

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

An ideal comb for cats and dogs with medium coats! All Mikki combs have stainless steel teeth to ensure long lasting quality and excellent results. Key Features: Removes loose hair and dirt from the coat Ideal for combing through knots and also tangles Eases through matted areas Measurements: 21.5 x 4.5cm

