TropiClean Berry Breeze Deodorant Spray 236ml

TropiClean Berry Breeze Deodorant Spray 236ml

TropiClean Berry Breeze Deodorant Spray 236ml
TropiClean Deodourising Pet Spray conditions and soothes as it breaks down bad smells at their source, effectively refreshing pets and the home. The light scent of berry leaves pets smelling fresh and ready for cuddles!Key Features:Perfume for Pets – Spray helps freshen pets by breaking down smells at their source.Refreshing Cologne – Simply spray onto the coat to enjoy the long-lasting scent of baby powder.Soothes & Conditions – Formulated with a unique blend of ingredients that helps effectively moisturise the skin and coat.Cleaner Ingredients – Spray is both paraben and dye freePerfect Pairs – Pair with other dog essentials like TropiClean Waterless Shampoo and Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes.Soap Free – No worrying about washing away topical treatments! Sprays are soap free for unmistakably fresh pets.Naturally-Derived Ingredients — TropiClean defines ingredients to be naturally derived if they are either naturally-occurring raw materials or are adapted from naturally-occurring plant or mineral based raw materials.
