Beaphar Lactol Puppy Milk 2kg

Beaphar Lactol Puppy Milk is a complete milk replacement feed for newborn and orphaned puppies, which has saved the lives of countless young animals for over 100 years.

Beaphar Lactol has a superior amino acid content and is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, providing a perfectly balanced complete feed. Made from easily digested whey products it closely resembles natural mother's milk. Ultra-filtration concentrates the proteins, and a slow drying process during production preserves the protein molecules, making it more nutritionally valuable. Contains DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), which has been shown to help cognitive development and visual acuity.

Beaphar Lactol Puppy Milk can also be used for weaning puppies, pregnant or lactating mothers and sick or convalescing animals.

Key Features:

