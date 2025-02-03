Marketplace.
Beaphar Spray Away Stain Remover

Beaphar Spray Away Stain Remover

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.79

£10.79/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Beaphar Spray Away Stain Remover
Beaphar Spray Away is a revolutionary product, using the latest probiotic technology to combat odours and stains around your home and on soft furnishings caused by pets, including urine, faeces, blood and vomit, and most organic materials. The spray provides a biological action, using friendly-microbes which are harmless to pets and people. The probiotic technology works by digesting organic waste and stains, leaving carpets, soft furnishings and pet bedding clean and smelling fresh. It leaves a residual layer to help protect your carpet against future spills, which has a positive effect on the microbiome of the environment.Beaphar Spray Away is great for families too, as it is effective on many common household stains, such as those caused by food and drink.Key Features:Effectively removes stains and odoursBiological action, using friendly-microbe technologyFor use on fabrics and carpetsIdeal for pet owning householdsReady to use handy trigger spray
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here